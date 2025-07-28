Pakistan's Rahim Khan Airbase still non-functional two months after Operation Sindoor: BJP MP Anurag Thakur

Two months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Rahim Khan Airbase is still non-functional, BJP MP Anurag Thakur told the Parliament during a debate on Operation Sindoor, on Monday.

"Ask Pakistan how catastrophic our Indian missiles were. It's been more than two months, but Rahim Khan Airbase is still non-functional," Thakur said.

Eight Pakistani Air Forces bases were hit under Operation Sindoor on May 10 with precision strikes as a result to counter their shelling and attack across the border areas.

India's strikes had damaged the runway of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base, Rahim Yar Khan, after which it was shut down for repairs. Rahim Yar Khan base, a forward operational base under the PAF’s Central Command, shares its only runway with Sheikh Zayed International Airport. The airport is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first President of the UAE, who financed the construction of its terminal.

Along with the Rahim Khan base, seven other bases – PAF base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, PAF base in Sukkur, PAF base Murid in Chakwal, PAF base Shahbaz in Jacobabad, PAF base Mushaf in Sargodha, PAF base Rafiqui in Shorkot, and PAF base Bholari in Jamshoro – were hit by the Indian Air Force.

Thakur slams Oppn for criticising Op Sindoor Slamming the Opposition for its criticism of Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP said, “Today, discussion on Operation Sindoor was to take place in the House, but there was a competition among the leaders of Congress as to who should come forward as the closest friend and dearest to Pakistan.”

“In the interview given by a former Home Minister yesterday, he said- If Pakistan did not have a hand in this, how can you say that the terrorists came from Pakistan?... Sometimes they call it Hindu terrorism, sometimes they come to defend Pakistan,” Thakur said.

Terming the Indian National Congress as ‘Islamabad National Congress’, Thakur referred to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lashkar-e-Rahul’.

“There are so many big advocates of Pakistan in the Congress party today that Pakistan defends itself later, and Congress leaders come to defend them. The Pakistani army and the Pakistani government are using the brothers of Lashkar-e-Rahul in their favour... Although it is INC, but from their statements and actions, it looks like it has become Islamabad National Congress,” Thakur added.

“Pakistan used to say 'bleed India with a thousand cuts', but it couldn’t withstand a fight with our Army for even 48 hours. The Opposition must remind Rahul Gandhi that our Army strikes where it hurts the most,” the BJP leader said while continuing with his scathing attack on the Congress party.

“Of all the opposition MPs who have spoken here till now, not even one MP has stood up and said that in this terrorist attack (Pahalgam terror attack), people were asked about his religion and asked to recite Kalma, their pants were removed and then they were killed. Tell me what pain did the Opposition MPs have in saying this? When the Defence Minister was discussing the achievements of the Indian Army, there was no applause, no one was thumping the table,” Thakur added.

