During the Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, Jaishankar discussed India's commitment to enhancing regional ties through infrastructure projects and aid, while addressing challenges from Pakistan's terrorism.

In a recent address during the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India's diplomatic relations with its neighbouring countries, highlighting that ties with Pakistan remain strained due to its persistent support for cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar remarked, “Pakistan remains the exception in our neighbourhood in view of its support for cross-border terrorism, and that cancer is now consuming its own body politic."

Jaishankar shared the lecture on his X account and captioned it, "Honored to deliver the 19th Nani A. Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai today. The ideas and values espoused by Nani Palkhivala have an even greater meaning as 🇮🇳 makes an increasing difference to global outcomes. And our deep respect for his contributions will be best expressed by raising the level of our ambitions and striving hard for a Viksit Bharat."

Rebuilding Neighbourhood Relations Jaishankar elaborated on India's efforts to rebuild relationships in the aftermath of the partition, stating, "India's challenge has been to rebuild a neighbourhood in the aftermath of the partition. It is now doing so through a generous and non-reciprocal approach."

He emphasised India's commitment to funding and supporting infrastructure projects in energy, rail, and road connectivity while expanding trade and investment.

The minister cited India's proactive assistance to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, where India provided over USD 4 billion in aid, demonstrating India's role as a stabilising force in the region.

Complexities in Regional Dynamics Addressing the complexities of regional politics, Jaishankar noted that political developments could lead to challenging situations, as currently observed in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar stressed that closer cooperation among nations is essential to navigate such contingencies.

Regarding Myanmar and Afghanistan, he acknowledged India's long-standing people-to-people ties with both nations and the need to consider their unique stakes in regional affairs.

Navigating Global Challenges Jaishankar also touched upon broader global challenges, including "the weaponisation of market instruments and financial institutions," asserting that India must accelerate its internal growth while managing external risks. He called for strategic autonomy and highlighted the importance of developing critical and emerging technologies.