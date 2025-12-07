Palash Muchhal threatens legal action 'against false, defamatory content’ after Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding

Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was set to marry Indian cricketer Smriti Mandana, on Sunday announced that he has decided to move on in his life. Warning about strict legal action against false and defamatory content, he said that it has been a very difficult for him to be surrounded by ‘baseless rumours.’
Declaring that he is stepping back from his personal relationship, in post on Instagram story, he wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."
This follows Smriti Mandhana's post on Instagram on 7 December. She wrote, "I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace..."