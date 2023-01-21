Paleontologists find rare dinosaur nests in Narmada valley2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:00 PM IST
A study of the nests and eggs has revealed intimate details about the lives of the long-necked sauropods that walked the region more than 66 million years ago.
Paleontologists have reported a rare discovery of closely located dinosaur nests and 256 eggs of the herbivorous titanosaurs in the Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh.
