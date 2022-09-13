Palm surges nearly 6% on higher soyoil prices, strong India demand

India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said on Tuesday

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Mei Mei Chu, Reuters

The benchmark palm oil contract for Nov delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange extended gains to a third straight session, rising 217 ringgit, or 5.89%, to 3,900 ringgit a tonne, its highest daily rise in more than 6 weeks