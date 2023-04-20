Home / News / India /  Pamela Chopra, wife of late director Yash Chopra passes away at 74; Javed Aktar, Anushka Sharma, others pay tribute
Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, died on Thursday at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. She was 74. She was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

After her death, Yash Raj Films issued an official statement.

"With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Pamela Chopra. Check out their posts here:

Paying his tribute, lyricist Javed Akhtar called Pamela Chopra an exceptional person. He wrote, “Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, “RIP Pam Aunty."

 

Ajay Devgan wrote, “My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji. Om Shanti"

Singer Amaal Malik has shared a story sweet memory with the late singer. In a tweet, he wrote, “I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopra ji holding her husband #YashChopra ji’s hands and walking through their empire…." “What a sweetheart she was, always checking if every one was doing okay in the building…Asking every one if they had eaten, rested or needed anything….Both these lovely souls aren’t with us today" The sweetest lady ever #PamelaChopra ji passes away today to be united with her beloved," he added.

