Singer Amaal Malik has shared a story sweet memory with the late singer. In a tweet, he wrote, “I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopra ji holding her husband #YashChopra ji’s hands and walking through their empire…." “What a sweetheart she was, always checking if every one was doing okay in the building…Asking every one if they had eaten, rested or needed anything….Both these lovely souls aren’t with us today" The sweetest lady ever #PamelaChopra ji passes away today to be united with her beloved," he added.

