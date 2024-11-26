Pan 2.0: Top 8 things to know — Check what are the upgraded features, who should apply, and other details here

Pan 2.0 is expected to cater to businesses' demands, focus on efficient grievance redressal, and provide better cybersecurity. Check the upgraded features, who should apply, and other details here.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Nov 2024, 08:14 AM IST
The government has pledged <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,435 crore for the Pan 2.0 project which aims to bring tech-driven transformation for taxpayers' registration services while giving certain benefits to the people.
The government has pledged ₹1,435 crore for the Pan 2.0 project which aims to bring tech-driven transformation for taxpayers’ registration services while giving certain benefits to the people. (File Photo)

The Cabinet on November 25 approved the Income-Tax Department's Pan 2.0 plans to create a fully paperless and online system in the country, according to an official statement.

The plan was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pan 2.0 is expected to cater to demands of businesses, focus on efficient grievance redressal, and provide better cybersecurity.

Making the announcement, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PAN card is part of our life which is important for the middle class and small business, it has been highly upgraded and PAN 2.0 has been approved today. The existing system will be upgraded and the digital backbone will be brought in a new way…”

Also Read | TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says…

Here Are Top 8 Things to Know About PAN 2.0

  • How much investment? The government has pledged 1,435 crore for the Pan 2.0 project.
  • What is the aim? As per the statement, the government aims to bring tech-driven transformation for taxpayers' registration services while giving certain benefits to the people.
  • What are the benefits? This involves ease of access, speedy service delivery with improved quality, a single source of truth and data consistency, eco-friendly processes and cost optimisation, and security and optimisation of infrastructure for greater agility, it added.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 9 key things that changed for market overnight
  • What's the upgrade? The new system aims to upgrade the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system, consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities and the PAN validation service, as per the official release.
  • Why the upgrade? The government aims to enable the Pan 2.0 project under Digital India, which will make PAN eligible as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.
  • What's the focus? According to Vaishnaw, the government aims to focus on the “grievance redressal system” aspect, which will cater to the queries and the needs of users.

Also Read | 75th Constitution Day of India: Here’s everything you need to know
  • What's the current status? At present, a total of 78 crore PAN cards have been issued, 98 per cent of which are held by individuals.
  • Who needs to apply? Existing PAN card holders will not need to change anything or apply for new cards, according to Vaishnaw.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPan 2.0: Top 8 things to know — Check what are the upgraded features, who should apply, and other details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.