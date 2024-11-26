The Cabinet on November 25 approved the Income-Tax Department's Pan 2.0 plans to create a fully paperless and online system in the country, according to an official statement.

The plan was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pan 2.0 is expected to cater to demands of businesses, focus on efficient grievance redressal, and provide better cybersecurity.

Making the announcement, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PAN card is part of our life which is important for the middle class and small business, it has been highly upgraded and PAN 2.0 has been approved today. The existing system will be upgraded and the digital backbone will be brought in a new way…"