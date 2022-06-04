PAN-Aadhaar link: You will have to pay double penalty from next month

PAN-Aadhaar link: Deadline for Aadhaar PAN link is ending on 30th June 2022. Earlier, the deadline was 31st March 2022 but it was extended up to 30th June 2022 with a late fine of ₹500. However, if a PAN card holder fails to sees his Aadhaar number with its PAN card, then in that case he or she will have to pay ₹1,000 as late fine for PAN Aadhaar linking. As per the newly inserted Section 234H of Income Tax Act (in March 2021 via Finance Bill), non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to ₹1,000, but such PAN cards will remain functional for one more year till March 2023 or FY2022-23, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.

