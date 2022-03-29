Pan Aadhar linking deadline March 31: The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31. If you fail to do so by March 31, then there will be numerous consequences. If the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, then your PAN will become inoperative, and you won't be able to conduct various financial transactions.

PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for these

PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory to those who are eligible for an Aadhaar number and qualify as residents. Notably, a resident individual is someone who has resided in India for 182 days or more in a year immediately preceding the date of application for Aadhaar enrolment

Penalties in case PAN is not linked with Aadhaar

If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar before the due date, then a host of penalties await for individuals. Under section 234H of the IT Act, a penalty of Rs1,000 is levied if failed to link PAN with Aadhaar.

Further, a penalty of Rs10,000 is imposed under section 234F of the IT Act for non-filing of returns of income.

"Earlier, the rules pertaining to the Aadhaar PAN linking had no provision of penalty. According to the new law, failure to link the two IDs would result in the PAN becoming invalid, which further means that one cannot perform financial transactions requiring PAN details. These include filing an income tax return and opening a bank account. Also, the said individual might have to pay a higher TDS amount, plus a penalty of ₹10,000 will be imposed as per section 272B of the Income Tax Act if the person fails to quote PAN as and when needed." He said that furnishing an invalid PAN would also lead to a penalty of ₹10,000. So, it's important for a PAN cardholder to seed its PAN card with its Aadhaar card and avoid any kind of penalty after failing to meet the PAN Aadhaar linking deadline," said Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech.

Can you link your PAN with Aadhaar after missing the deadline?

An individual can link their PAN with Aadhaar even if they missed their due date. Also, there will be a certain amount charged as a penalty or fees under section 234H for linking PAN with Aadhaar after the due date.

What will happen if I don't link Aadhaar and PAN?

Your PAN card will become inoperative if you don't link it with your Aadhaar card by the given deadline. If this happens, you will face issues in carrying out any official work that requires the document. For example, bank-related transactions or investments where your KYC is needed.

How do I link PAN with Aadhaar?

You can link your PAN with Aadhaar by following process:

a) Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

b) Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

c) Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

d) A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

e) Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

f) Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

g) If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now" button.

h) A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

i) You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.