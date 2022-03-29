Pan-Aadhaar linking deadline March 31: Here is what happens if you fail to do so

"Earlier, the rules pertaining to the Aadhaar PAN linking had no provision of penalty. According to the new law, failure to link the two IDs would result in the PAN becoming invalid, which further means that one cannot perform financial transactions requiring PAN details. These include filing an income tax return and opening a bank account. Also, the said individual might have to pay a higher TDS amount, plus a penalty of ₹10,000 will be imposed as per section 272B of the Income Tax Act if the person fails to quote PAN as and when needed." He said that furnishing an invalid PAN would also lead to a penalty of ₹10,000. So, it's important for a PAN cardholder to seed its PAN card with its Aadhaar card and avoid any kind of penalty after failing to meet the PAN Aadhaar linking deadline," said Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech.