If an individual fails to link PAN with an Aadhaar number by 31 March 2022, then he will have to pay a penalty. As per a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 29, 2022, ₹500 will be charged if the PAN-Aadhaar is linked within three months after the March 31 deadline expires. And if the linking of PAN-Aadhaar is done after three months, then a penalty of ₹1,000 will be charged.

As per the notification issued, "Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, — (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases.".

What will happen if PAN is not linked with Aadhaar

If you fail to do so by March 31, then there will be numerous consequences. If the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, then your PAN will become inoperative, and you won't be able to conduct various financial transactions.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

You can link your PAN with Aadhaar by the following process:

a) Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

b) Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

c) Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

d) A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

e) Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

f) Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

g) If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now" button.

h) A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

i) You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar

