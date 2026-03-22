PAN application rules: What changes for taxpayers from April 1, 2026?

Several changes related to Permanent Account Number (PAN) card applications are set to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The updates were recently highlighted by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the post, the new rules will impact the way users apply for or process PAN cards. Applicants are advised to be aware of the revised guidelines so that they can act before the deadline.

What changes for applicants from April 1? All these revisions will apply to each and every citizen who applies for a fresh PAN or make some updates in their existing ones on or after April 1, 2026. Here's the full list of changes:

— Additional documents required: Until March 31, 2026, PAN applications could be made using only Aadhar. From April 1, 2026, applicants will need to submit extra documents, making this the last chance to apply through the simplified Aadhaar-based process.

— PAN name to match Aadhaar: Starting April 1, 2026, name on the card will be removed. PAN name will be as per Aadhaar only. Hence, applicants must ensure that their Aadhaar details are correct.

— New PAN forms coming: New PAN application forms are expected to be introduced soon as part of the updated process, replacing the existing ones. From April 1, 2026, the current (old) PAN forms will no longer be accepted for fresh applications or updates.

What documents will you need? Starting April 1, 2026, applicants seeking a PAN card will be required to submit additional supporting documents along with their application. These include a birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving license, matriculation certificate, an affidavit issued by a magistrate, among other government-issued documents.

Authorities have urged citizens to complete PAN-related formalities before the deadline to avoid additional burden of providing multiple documentation, and making the process easier for them.

What is a PAN card? A PAN card is an important identification document issued by the Income Tax Department to all taxpayers in India. It is a 10-digit alpha numeric number that records all tax-related information for individuals and entities.

The PAN card acts as a key document for making financial transactions, making it a mandatory document for banking, tax filing, and business registration.

Applicants can apply for a new PAN through the portals of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov), UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), or via the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

Similarly, a person can also updated the details in their PAN through the NSDL portal or UTIITSL website.

Govt warns PAN holders of potential scam Earlier, the government had issued a public alert warning citizens about a fraudulent email circulating under the name of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which falsely asks recipients to download an “e-PAN card”.

Authorities cautioned that the message is part of a phishing attempt designed to extract sensitive financial information and urged people not to interact with such communications.