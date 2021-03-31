PAN card, Aadhaar card linking deadline extended again. Know details

“It may be too late to use a cheque for tax saving investments for claiming deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act as fund transfer by cheque takes two to three days. If your cheque does not clear on time, then you will not get the tax benefit for this year. It is therefore advisable to invest via other methods such as netbanking or UPI wherever possible," said Ved Jain, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).