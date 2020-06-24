The income tax department has once again extended the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and Aadhaar card. Now, you have time till March 31, 2020 to link your Aadhaar card with PAN card. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the central government has decided to extend various deadlines.

After 2018 2018 Supreme Court verdict on constitutional the validity of Aadhaar, it is mandatory to link 12-digit identification number with PAN card for filing of income tax returns (ITR). Even if you are applying for a new PAN card, quoting of your Aadhaar number is compulsory. For new applicants of PAN card, the interlinking is done automatically during the application stage.

For existing PAN card holders, it is mandatory to link it with Aadhaar within the last date. The linking process can be done on the income tax department's e-filing portal or even simply by sending an SMS. You can also check the status of your linking online.

Once the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar is over, the income tax department will start treating all unlinked PAN cards as "inoperative" ones. This means that your PAN card will not be treated as being in use and you will also not be able to file income tax returns (ITR).

You get instant PAN Card if you have an Aadhaar card

If you have an Aadhaar card, getting a PAN card from the income tax department is now easier than before. You can get a from the income tax department's e-filing portal. Click on the 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar' link on the portal, then select 'Get New PAN'. You will be asked to share your Aadhaar number after which you get an OTP (one time password) on your registered mobile number. Once you enter the OTP, all your Aadhaar details will be validated from the UIDAI database and PAN card will be issued.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via