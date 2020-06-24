PAN card, Aadhaar card linking deadline extended to March 31 next year

If you have an Aadhaar card, getting a PAN card from the income tax department is now easier than before. You can get a from the income tax department's e-filing portal. Click on the 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar' link on the portal, then select 'Get New PAN'. You will be asked to share your Aadhaar number after which you get an OTP (one time password) on your registered mobile number. Once you enter the OTP, all your Aadhaar details will be validated from the UIDAI database and PAN card will be issued.