PAN Card Fraud: Here's how to check if your PAN no is misused to take loans

With several controversies brewing around the misuse of pan cards for getting access to personal loans through fintech app, it has become extremely essential to be aware of whether your personal credentials are being wrongly used.

Using Dhani app, any individual can apply for a personal loan only by sharing their PAN and Aadhaar Card details. But, many have been misusing the app to secure loans illegally by forging PAN card details.

Several cases have been reported where individuals have complained that such loans have been secured under their names by misusing their PAN cards. And this has significantly impacted their financial health.

Here's how you can check if your PAN card has been misused: A user can check whether PAN number has been misused by simply generating credit scores.

Through CIBIL, Equifax, Experian or CRIF High Mark, you can detect whether any loan has been disbursed under your name.

You can also visit fintech platforms such as Paytm or Bank Bazaar to check your financial reports.

For this, the user need to enter your personal details such as name, date of birth, along with your PAN Card details to find out if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN card.

