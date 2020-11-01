Pan India common phone number for Indane LPG refill bookings from today

Indane Gas booking number will be changed from today (November 1) as the old numbers will not be acceptable. Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for customer convenience. The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555. It is available 24x7 for the customers. "The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.