PAN likely to become single ID for investment approvals: What this means
Currently, more than 13 different business IDs like EPFO, ESIC, GSTN, TIN, TAN and PAN, are in use for similar jobs.
Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is likely to become the only identification needed for seeking different clearances and approvals from the central and state departments for your business. The Centre has announced that it is planning to allow businesses to use the PAN instead of other data as a unique identifier for entering into national single window system (NSWS) for such approvals.