Pan masala packaging gets stricter: FSSAI bans plastic, aluminium foil; permits paper, tin or glass

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a set of new guidelines for the packaging of pan masala by proposing amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

The changes, notified on Monday, 10 August, through the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, published in the Gazette of India, restrict manufacturers from using plastic, aluminium foil and metallised layers to package the product.

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The amendment brings pan masala under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. The schedule contains a list of packaging materials that can be used for food products.

Under the revised rules, pan masala may be packed using paper, paperboard, cellulose and other naturally derived materials, provided they are entirely free of plastic.

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The permitted materials cannot contain polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or any other synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates.

Paper packaging cannot contain foil or hidden plastic layers The restrictions also cover packaging that may appear to be paper-based but contains other materials within its layers.

The FSSAI has specified that paper and naturally derived packaging materials must not contain aluminium foil or metallised layers. Therefore, packaging made from paper but containing plastic or metallised layers would not comply with the new requirements.

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Tin and glass containers allowed Manufacturers have also been given the option of using tin or glass containers for pan masala. These have been separately listed as permitted packaging materials under the new entry.

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The amendment also brings certain provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, framed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, within its scope for pan masala packaging.

Rules take effect immediately The new regulations came into effect on the date they were published in the Official Gazette.

The final amendment followed a public consultation process initiated earlier this year. The FSSAI had issued the draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, on 28 April and invited objections and suggestions from those likely to be affected by the proposed changes.

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The draft was open for public feedback for 60 days. The FSSAI said the representations received during the consultation were considered before the final regulations were notified.

No ban on pan masala The amendment does not prohibit the sale or manufacture of pan masala. Instead, it regulates the materials that can be used to package the product by formally adding them to the packaging schedule.

The new provisions require manufacturers opting for paper, paperboard, cellulose or other naturally derived materials to ensure that they contain no plastic, synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates and are free from aluminium foil and metallised layers.

Tin and glass containers remain the other packaging options specifically permitted under the amended regulations.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Pan masala packaging gets stricter: FSSAI bans plastic, aluminium foil; permits paper, tin or glass