PAN misuse suspected? Here’s how to check if an unauthorised loan was taken using your identity

Every citizen's PAN card serves as a key identifier for most financial transactions in India, linking income, investments, bank accounts and loans to a single identity.
This central role makes the PAN indispensable for tax compliance and financial transparency, but it also makes it a prime target for fraudsters. With just a copy of a PAN card, scammers can misuse the information to open bank accounts, apply for credit cards or even take out loans, often without the individual's knowledge.
Such misuse typically comes to light only when victims receive recovery calls, credit score alerts or tax notices for transactions they never made. Several cases have been reported with similar incidents, where victims complained that unauthorised loans had been secured under their names, which in turn significantly impacted their financial health.
Here's a detailed guide on how to check whether someone has taken a loan by misusing your PAN and the steps you should take to avoid such fraud.
Through your credit report, you can detect whether any loans have been disbursed under your name.
As several controversies have emerged regarding the misuse of PAN cards to obtain personal loans through fintech apps, it has become increasingly important for individuals to remain vigilant and ensure that their personal credentials are not compromised.