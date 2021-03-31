The deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar ends today, 31 March. If you fail to do so today, your PAN card is likely to become invalid. And one may also be liable to pay a penalty of ₹1,000 as per the Finance Bill 2021 . All such PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" after the deadline ends. If your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar, then from 1 April you will not be able to do any financial transaction.

In case you are not sure whether you have linked your PAN with Aadhaar or want to make sure that the process is complete, then you can check the status online. Here is how.

1) Go to the income tax department's e-filing portal and click on “Link Aadhaar" under the "Quick Links" section.

2) On top of the new page, click on the "Click here" option blinking in red and blue.

3) On the next page, you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number and PAN number.

4) Enter Aadhaar number and PAN and the portal will throw up the linking status.

Here's how you can link your PAN with your Aadhaar card online:

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, you can go to the income tax department's e-filing portal.

Click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.

You need to fill PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

Fill in the CAPTCHA.

Click at the 'Link Aadhaar' option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

