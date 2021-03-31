If you fail to do so today, your PAN card is likely to become invalid. And one may also be liable to pay a penalty of ₹1,000 as per the Finance Bill 2021
The deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar ends today, 31 March. If you fail to do so today, your PAN card is likely to become invalid. And one may also be liable to pay a penalty of ₹1,000 as per the Finance Bill 2021. All such PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" after the deadline ends. If your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar, then from 1 April you will not be able to do any financial transaction.
In case you are not sure whether you have linked your PAN with Aadhaar or want to make sure that the process is complete, then you can check the status online. Here is how.