PAN-Aadhaar, credit card, LPG price to crypto tax — 5 big changes from today

PAN-Aadhaar, credit card, LPG price to crypto tax — 5 big changes from today2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- Among major changes taking place today, RBI implementing tokenisation of card transaction is an one that will directly impact one's finances
After ushering in Q2FY22, a good number of banking, financial and income tax rules are going to change today. From July 1, 2022, PAN-Aadhaar linking would now require a late fee of ₹1,000 instead of ₹500 and there will be an additional 1 per cent TDS levied on all digital asset transactions. To ensure security of credit card and debit card data, the Reserve Bank of India has introduced tokenisation of card transactions from today. Meanwhile, central government has decreased commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹198 per cylinder from July 1, 2022.
Here we list out 5 big changes from July 1 that may impact your finances directly:
1] Double penalty for Aadhaar-PAN linking: After the expiry of PAN-Aadhaar linking last date on 30th June 2022, now a PAN card holder will have to pay ₹1,000 for linking his PAN with 12-digit unique UIDAI number. Earlier, it was ₹500 only. So, from today onwards, one will have to pay double penalty for seeding one PAN with Aadhaar number.
2] Taxation rules on cryptocurrencies: After imposition of 30 per cent flat income tax on cryptocurrencies from 1st April 2022, the GoI had proposed an addition 1 per cent TDS on cryptocurrency transactions in the union budget 2022, irrespective of the gain or loss incurred by the investor. The budget proposal has become effective from today. However, an investor would be able to claim refund of TDS levied on transactions involving losses.
3] Change in taxation rules for doctors, influencers: In the Union Budget 2022, the central government inserted a new section 194R in the income tax act 1961. This new section proposes 10 per cent TDS on benefits received via sales promotion on doctors and social media influencers. This budget proposal has become applicable from 1st July 2022 i.e. today. However, the TDS will be applicable only when the cost of the benefit is ₹20,000 or more in one financial year.
4] Changes in credit, debit card rules: The RBI has imposed tokenisation of card transactions from today that aims to ensure security of credit and debit card data. Last year, the central bank of India had introduced this security layer by permitting the card issuers to work as TSP (Token Service Providers) to their debit and credit card holders.
5] LP cylinder price: The Government of India has reduced prices of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by near ₹198. From 1st July 2022, a 19 KG commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost ₹2021 per cylinder instead of ₹2219 per cylinder. This 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2140 instead of ₹2,322 in Kolkata whereas in Mumbai, it will mow cost ₹1981 instead of ₹2,171.50.
