PAN-Aadhaar, credit card, LPG price to crypto tax — 5 big changes from today

After ushering in Q2FY22, a good number of banking, financial and income tax rules are going to change today. From July 1, 2022, PAN-Aadhaar linking would now require a late fee of ₹1,000 instead of ₹500 and there will be an additional 1 per cent TDS levied on all digital asset transactions. To ensure security of credit card and debit card data, the Reserve Bank of India has introduced tokenisation of card transactions from today. Meanwhile, central government has decreased commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹198 per cylinder from July 1, 2022.

