PAN-Aadhaar link last date today. Here's how to do this online

PAN-Aadhaar link: According to the CBDT circular, those who link their PAN with 12-digit unique UIDAI number after 31st March 2022 but before 30th June 2022, would require to pay a late fee of ₹500
PAN Aadhaar link: Last date for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) with 12-digit unique identity number or Aadhaar number is 30th June 2022 i.e. today. So, those who haven't yet linked their Aadhaar with PAN are advised to do this on an urgent basis and avoid paying ₹1,000 as late fee for Aadhaar PAN link.
According to the the newly inserted Section 234H of Income Tax Act (via Finance Bill in March 2021), non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31st, 2022 would attract penalty of up to ₹1,000, but such PAN cards will remain functional for one more year till March 2023 or FY2022-23, for filing income tx return or ITR, claiming ITR refunds and other income tax procedures.
However, if a person links one's PAN with Aadhaar today, then in that case he or she will have to pay ₹500 only. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular, those who link their PAN with 12-digit unique UIDAI number after 31st March 2022 but before 30th June 2022, would require to pay a late fee of ₹500. So, failing to seed PAN with Aadhaar by today end of the day, one will have to pay double as late fee for seeding PAN with Aadhaar.
One can link PAN with Aadhaar online after 4-5 days of paying the late fee. "Fees to be paid by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee)," says income tax department of India's official twitter handle.
See income tax department's tweet below:
How to link PAN with Aadhaar
