PAN-Aadhaar link last date today. Here's how to do this online

However, if a person links one's PAN with Aadhaar today, then in that case he or she will have to pay ₹500 only. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular, those who link their PAN with 12-digit unique UIDAI number after 31st March 2022 but before 30th June 2022, would require to pay a late fee of ₹500. So, failing to seed PAN with Aadhaar by today end of the day, one will have to pay double as late fee for seeding PAN with Aadhaar.

