The government on Tuesday extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card by three months to 30 June, 2023. The decision to provide more time to taxpayers to link PAN with Aadhaar comes just before the current deadline was to come to an end on 31 March this year.

The Income Tax department had earlier made it mandatory to link the PAN to Aadhaar card by 31 March, 2023. The I-T department has also issued links on its website for taxpayers to check if their PAN is linked to Aadhaar.

If a taxpayer fails to do so by 30 June, his/her PAN will become inoperative, which means you will not be able to file income tax returns, perform several banking services, or carry out stock market transactions.

Here's how to check Aadhar-PAN card link status online?

1. Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal -- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

2. On the homepage, select Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status

3. Now you will see two fields where the taxpayer needs to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

4. Following this, a pop-up message will be displayed.

5. If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will say – Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar

6. If your PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, a message will be on your screen saying – PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on 'Link Aadhaar' to link your Aadhaar with PAN

7. If the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the person will see this message – Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on 'Link Aadhaar Status' link on Home Page.

To check you documents' status via SMS, the taxpayer will need to send SMS to 567678 or 56161. If your Aadhaar card is linked with PAN, following message will be received – Aadhaar is already associated with PAN in ITD database. Thank you for using our services.

However, if it's not linked, thetaxpayer willl be told – Aadhaar is not associated with PAN (number) in ITD database. Thank you for using our services.