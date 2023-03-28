PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to 30 June. Details here1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Taxpayers will now have to mandatorily link their Aadhaar card with PAN before 30 June to avoid any penal action
The government on Tuesday extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card by three months to 30 June, 2023. The decision to provide more time to taxpayers to link PAN with Aadhaar comes just before the current deadline was to come to an end on 31 March this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×