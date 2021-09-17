The PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline has yet again been extended by the Central Government. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by six months to March 31, 2022 from the current deadline of September 30, 2021.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders in view the coronavirus pandemic, the timeline has been extended which will ease compliance.

"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022," the CBDT said.

Also, the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the I-T Act has been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has been extended to March 2022.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

Via SMS

Taxpayers can easily link PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161. In order to link the PAN with the Aadhaar number, the taxpayer needs to send an SMS by typing UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>.

For representation, this SMS can be referred: UIDPAN 0000011112222 AAAPA7777Q.

After sending the SMS to the above-mentioned numbers, the Aadhaar number will be linked to the PAN number if the name and date of birth of the taxpayer are the same as that mentioned in both of the documents.

Via website

Taxpayers can go to the new e-filing portal of the income tax department. The portal will show a 'Link Aadhaar' section on the list of services. On clicking that link, the taxpayer will be redirected to a page that will require the user's details like name, PAN card number, Aadhaar number. After inputting the accurate required details, the information would be validated and the documents will be linked.

