PAN-Aadhaar linking, MF, demat nominations. These 3 deadlines have been extended2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST
The deadlines for demat, mutual fund, and PAN-Aadhaar linking were all extended
As we are about to enter a new financial year in just two days, there are some money related tasks that individuals need to finish it by March 31, 2023. These ranges from planning taxes to filing updated income tax return (ITR) to investing in debt funds to avail taxation benefits to buying a high-value life insurance policy. However, the government has extended some of the deadlines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×