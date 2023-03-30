PAN-Aadhaar linking, MF, demat nominations. These 3 deadlines have been extended

“Based on the assessment of the trading as well as demat accounts in which choice of nomination details (i.e. furnishing of nomination or declaration for opting out of nomination) has not been updated and on the basis of representations received from the stakeholders, it has been decided that the provisions mentioned at para 7 of SEBI circular dated July 23, 2021 read with para 3 (a) of SEBI circular dated February 24, 2022 with regard to freezing of accounts shall come into force with effect from September 30, 2023 instead of March 31, 2023," the market regulator mentioned in a circular dated 27 March.