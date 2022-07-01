PAN-Aadhaar linking not done yet? Get ready to pay a double penalty from today

If someone does not link the PAN card with the Aadhaar card, then their PAN card becomes inoperative. The problem of the PAN card holder won't end here only as the individual won't be able to invest in mutual funds, stocks, open a bank account, etc where furnishing a PAN card is a must. Apart from this, if the person furnishes the PAN Card, which is no more valid, then under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay, by way of penalty, a sum of ₹10,000.