PAN-Aadhaar linking not done yet? Get ready to pay a double penalty from today

If someone does not link the PAN card with the Aadhaar card, then their PAN card becomes inoperative. The problem of the PAN card holder won't end here only as the individual won't be able to invest in mutual funds, stocks, open a bank account, etc
Pan cardholders will now have to pay a ₹1,000 fine for not linking the PAN with their Aadhaar card. Prior to this, the penalty was ₹500. As per the newly inserted Section 234H of Income Tax Act (in March 2021 via Finance Bill), non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar would attract a penalty of up to ₹1,000, but such PAN cards will remain functional for one more year till March 2023 for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures. One can link PAN and Aadhaar after paying the late fee.
Aadhaar-Pan card linking: How to pay the late fee?
Fees to be paid by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee), according to the income tax department.
Why PAN-Aadhaar card linking is important?
If someone does not link the PAN card with the Aadhaar card, then their PAN card becomes inoperative. The problem of the PAN card holder won't end here only as the individual won't be able to invest in mutual funds, stocks, open a bank account, etc where furnishing a PAN card is a must. Apart from this, if the person furnishes the PAN Card, which is no more valid, then under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay, by way of penalty, a sum of ₹10,000.
Here's how to link a PAN card with an Aadhaar card via the I-T portal?
Step 1: Open the income tax e-filing portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
Step 2: Register on the portal. The PAN number will be the user ID.