PAN to become inoperative after March 2023 if not linked to Aadhaar, says CBDT

NEW DELHI : PAN which is not linked to Aadhar will become inoperative after March 2023, the Income Tax department informed on Wednesday. They also said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to ₹1,000. This PAN will however, remain functional for a year before getting inoperative next year.

