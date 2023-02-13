If the two identification cards – Permanent Account Numbers and Aadhaar – are not linked before 31 March, 2023, the PAN card will become inoperative. The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory for PAN holders to link it with Aadhaar by the end of March this year or it will be rendered "inoperative".

According to a government advisory, "It is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

Individuals will be restricted from filing the income-tax return or accessing PAN-related services failing to link Aadhaar and PAN card by 31 March, 2023.

A post on social media shared by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) reads: "The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!"

How to link Aadhaar and PAN cards via SMS

1. First, type a message in UIDPAN format i.e., UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar number (space) 10-digit PAN number.

2. The SMS needs to be sent from your registered number only to either 567678 or 56161.

3. You will get a confirmation message regarding the Aadhaar and PAN card linking.

Steps to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card online:

1. Go to the official websites of the Income Tax Department of India, eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Register yourself if not done already.

3. Your PAN card or Aadhaar number will be set as your user ID.

4. Now, use your user ID, password and date of the birth date to log into the portal.

5. A pop-up notification will be on your screen mentioning the linking of PAN with Aadhaar.

6. If the notification doesn't appear, open the 'Quick Links' section on the left side of the homepage.

7. Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the homepage.

8. Type your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

9. Check the "I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box if applicable.

10. Type the Captcha code displayed on your screen to verify.

11. Once all the details filled by you match your PAN and Aadhaar records, you will get a confirmation notification regarding the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN card.

12. Your PAN card will be successfully linked with your Aadhaar card.

You may also visit utiitsl.com, egov-nsdl.co.in to link your PAN and Aadhaar if the above-mentioned link is not opening.

To be noted: If the details in your PAN card and Aadhaar card do not match, you will have to get your Aadhaar details updated to match your PAN records.