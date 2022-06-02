What if you don't link PAN with Aadhaar by June-end

PAN-Aadhaar linking: The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was extended to March 31, 2023 with some penalty. This was announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) via a notification dated March 29, 2022. The tax department had said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to ₹1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.

