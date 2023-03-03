Panasonic’s shift to solutions aimed at making India globally competitive: Manish Sharma

Panasonic’s shift to solutions aimed at making India globally competitive: Manish Sharma1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Panasonic is in talks with global companies that are planning to set up large scale factories in India for SMT or surface mount technology, as well as automated guided vehicles for applications like pick and place for loading and unloading components on SMT machines, he said.
NEW DELHI : From being known as a consumer appliances maker, Panasonic Life Solutions is moving into becoming a B-to-B player, with most of its revenues coming from segments includingelectric switches, wires, industrial devices, energy solutions, batteries and B-to-B. In FY 24, the company expects revenues of ₹12,600 crore, a 13-14% increase over FY23 expected revenues of ₹11,000 crore.
