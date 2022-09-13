Panchayati Raj ministry, IRMA ink pact to work towards SDGs

The MoU will facilitate closer collaboration and provide a mechanism by which MoPR and IRMA will work together to find gaps and possible solutions to overcome gaps in the preparation of model Gram Panchayat Development Plan
New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), and the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat will sign an agreement on Wednesday to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions across the country.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will establish a framework under which MoPR and IRMA will collaborate in the area of Gram Panchayat Development Planning for localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) through Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).
The MoU will facilitate closer collaboration and provide a mechanism by which MoPR and IRMA will work together to find gaps and possible solutions to overcome gaps in the preparation of model Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) linkages with LSDGs.
It also envisions developing collaboration between MoPR and IRMA in bringing the nine themes of LSDGs to the grassroots by linking with GPDP.
The MoU seeks to leverage the best of Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS), which actively involves the IRMA students in a wide range of rural management activities and as a result widens the scope of their learning and exposure to the rural economy, society, polity and concerns of rural communities. As per the MoU, IRMA will provide inputs to MoPR based on field experience gathered by their students/ interns as and when required for the policy interventions in LSDGs and other PRI related matters.
