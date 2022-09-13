Panchayati Raj ministry, IRMA ink pact to work towards SDGs

The MoU seeks to leverage the best of Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS), which actively involves the IRMA students in a wide range of rural management activities and as a result widens the scope of their learning and exposure to the rural economy, society, polity and concerns of rural communities. As per the MoU, IRMA will provide inputs to MoPR based on field experience gathered by their students/ interns as and when required for the policy interventions in LSDGs and other PRI related matters.