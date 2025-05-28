Panchkula family suicide: ‘We are under heavy debt, I want to die’ — local resident recalls businessman's final words

A day after seven members of a family were found dead inside a locked car in Haryana’s Panchkula, new horrifying details have emerged in the sensational case, such as they were “under heavy debt” and “no one helped” them.

Forty-two-year-old Praveen Mittal, among the deceased, on Monday night had told a local resident, Harshit Rana, in his last moments that he was under heavy debt and had no one to ask for help, reported Hindustan Times.

He was operating a failed taxi business at the time.

New details about the family Rana, who was among the first to spot the car parked suspiciously outside his house around 10 pm on Monday, said: “I saw too many people lying inside and enquired from the man at the driver’s seat, who appeared semi-conscious. Initially, he said they had come to attend Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘katha’ in Sector 5 and couldn’t find a hotel and thus were sleeping in the car. But when we looked closer, we sensed something was seriously wrong,” according to the HT report.

“When we peeked in, it was horrifying. All occupants had vomited, and the man in the driver’s seat was barely conscious. He was shaking,” Rana added.

“When we questioned him further, he told us that the family was under immense financial pressure and had collectively taken the extreme step,” the local resident commented.

According to Rana, Praveen’s exact words were: “We’re under heavy debt… I want to die, no one helped us.”

The police recovered a suicide note from the car, allegedly written by Praveen, claiming full responsibility for the deaths, citing immense financial debt, reported the Times of India.

The Mittals had moved to Saketri in Panchkula a few months ago, the ToI report said citing the family's relatives.

Rakesh, father of Reena Mittal (Parveen’s wife), said that they were struggling with debts amounting to several crores.

Another relative Sandeep Aggarwal revealed that the Mittals had earlier abandoned assets, including apartments, a car, and a factory in Baddi, when they left Panchkula about nine years ago.

Aggarwal added that the family originally came from Hisar and had been in immense debt, reportedly around ₹15–20 crore.

Dehradun’s Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said: “They used to live in a rented house in Kaulagarh for some time. They had left the rented house long ago. They have no relatives or family members here. This family has no link with Dehradun.”

The SP also said: “Action is being taken in the case by the Panchkula Police. We have not been contacted by them. If we are contacted, then all possible help will be provided from our side.”

The Dehradun Police has said that while the family originally belonged to Haryana, they had lived in Dehradun for a few years, and the vehicle was registered there.

Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told news agency ANI: “In a sensational case, a family of seven was found dead inside a car in Panchkula. While the case is being investigated by the Haryana Police, the car was registered in Dehradun and was financed by one Mr Negi. The loan instalments were being paid by the deceased family. They had lived here for 2-3 years before moving out. As per the information, they originally belonged to Panchkula or nearby areas in Haryana.”

“The family was not well known in their neighbourhood in Dehradun. Even their immediate neighbours here did not know too much about them. If the Haryana Police requires any assistance in the investigation, we will provide full cooperation,” Singh added.

On Tuesday, seven members of the same family were found dead inside a locked car parked at Sector 27 in Panchkula district.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son.