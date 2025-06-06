Panchkula firing news: Shooting outside mall leaves one dead, another wounded

DCP Srishti Gupta reported that Sonu Nolta was killed, while the other victim is in stable condition. Further investigation is underway.

Livemint
Published6 Jun 2025, 06:24 AM IST
A firing incident outside a mall in Panchkula, Haryana, left one person dead and another injured. (Photo: ANI)
A firing incident outside a mall in Panchkula, Haryana, left one person dead and another injured. (Photo: ANI)

One person died and another was injured in a firing incident outside a mall in Panchkula, Haryana.

DCP Srishti Gupta said, “At around 10.45 pm, we received information that a firing incident took place. Upon reaching the spot, we came to know that two persons named Sonu Nolta and one other person were shot at by some miscreants. Sonu Nolta has died in the incident. The other person is out of danger... Some people have taken responsibility, we are investigating it further…”

Further investigation is on.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaPanchkula firing news: Shooting outside mall leaves one dead, another wounded
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.