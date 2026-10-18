‘Pandal will collapse’: The warning that may have triggered Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 19

A warning that a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata could collapse may have triggered panic among visitors and contributed to a stampede that killed 19 people and injured 25 on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. Investigators are examining a video that purportedly captures the announcement at the Chorbagan pandal.

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“The condition of the pandal is very bad. It will collapse. Please leave.”

LiveMint was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What warning may have triggered the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede? ⌵ A reported announcement said the Chorbagan pandal was in very poor condition and might collapse, urging visitors to leave. Police are investigating who made the announcement and whether it caused people to rush towards the exit. 2 What factors may have contributed to the Chorbagan pandal stampede? ⌵ Investigators are examining possible crowd-management failures, unclear announcements, narrow gates and approach roads, and a sudden influx of people seeking shelter from heavy rain. The exact sequence of events remains under investigation. 3 How are police investigating the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede? ⌵ Police have collected CCTV footage, recorded statements from residents and eyewitnesses, and are examining forensic evidence. They are also trying to identify who made the pandal warning and whether it prompted visitors to rush towards the exit. 4 How many people were killed and injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede? ⌵ The main report says 19 people died and 25 were injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan pandal in north Kolkata. The incident occurred during Saptami celebrations amid heavy rain and a large crowd. 5 What compensation was announced for victims of the Kolkata stampede? ⌵ The state government announced ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each person who died. It also announced that injured people would receive medical support; the article separately reports a central government payment of ₹2 lakh for each deceased person’s next of kin and ₹50,000 for each injured person.

Kolkata Police are investigating who made the announcement, why the warning was issued and whether it prompted visitors to rush towards the exit. Preliminary findings have also pointed to possible crowd-management failures, unclear announcements and a sudden influx of visitors seeking shelter from a downpour.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari blamed the alleged callousness of the organisers and said the incident would be investigated. He also suggested that an announcement made by the puja committee over the microphone may have triggered the rush.

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Kolkata stampede: Why police are examining the pandal warning The announcement is a key piece of evidence as investigators attempt to establish the sequence of events that led to the deadly crush during Saptami celebrations.

Police are trying to identify the person who made the announcement and determine what prompted the warning. They are also examining whether visitors interpreted it as an immediate threat and rushed towards the exit, contributing to the congestion.

A senior police officer said preliminary findings indicated serious shortcomings in the arrangements made to manage the crowd.

“We have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to gross mismanagement by the puja organisers. There was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and everything was handled verbally,” the officer said.

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Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements from local residents and eyewitnesses. Investigators are also assessing whether inadequate deployment of police personnel and private security guards contributed to the tragedy.

The circumstances surrounding the announcement and the response it elicited remain under investigation. Police are expected to question survivors to corroborate eyewitness accounts and reconstruct the events leading up to the stampede.

Narrow entrance, heavy rain added to crowd-management challenges According to police, the pandal's gates and approach road were narrow, potentially restricting the movement of visitors once panic spread. Investigators said the rush as people attempted to leave through the entrance contributed to the crush.

Inadequate announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement may have compounded the confusion, police said. The sudden arrival of people seeking shelter from the rain may also have worsened congestion.

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Investigators are examining the arrangements for regulating entry, directing visitors towards exits and managing the crowd before and during the incident.

A forensic team visited the site on Saturday night to collect evidence. Another team is expected to conduct further examinations as the investigation progresses.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on roads adjoining the pandal until October 20.

Kolkata stampede: Government announces compensation The state government has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each person killed in the stampede.

It has also constituted a panel to review safety protocols at major Durga Puja pandals and recommend immediate corrective measures wherever shortcomings are identified.

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The review comes as investigators examine the crowd-management arrangements at Chorbagan and whether the announcement warning of a possible collapse played a role in triggering panic.

Of the 25 people injured in the incident, 14 were receiving treatment at a private hospital on Sunday, with three in the intensive care unit, West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission chairman Biswajit Basu said.

One of the ICU patients was in critical condition, while the other two were showing signs of improvement, Basu said.

The investigation is continuing, with CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence expected to help establish how the stampede unfolded. Police are examining whether crowd-management lapses, the announcement warning of a possible collapse, or a combination of factors contributed to the tragedy.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.