Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Pandemic at its peak, don't hold NEET, JEE exams: C'garh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses during a video conferencing with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Chief Ministers of 6 other states and UTs, in Raipur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Pandemic at its peak, don't hold NEET, JEE exams: C'garh CM

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST PTI

  • Various opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded that the NEET and JEE be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods
  • The examination, which was to be held in May was deferred due to the pandemic

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday strongly opposed the Centre's decision to hold NEET and JEE entrance exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday strongly opposed the Centre's decision to hold NEET and JEE entrance exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was not appropriate to conduct examinations when the pandemic is at its peak in the country.

He said it was not appropriate to conduct examinations when the pandemic is at its peak in the country.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Various opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country, even as the Union government has made it clear that they will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

"This a difficult phase for the entire country. While the country has been fighting the coronavirus crisis, the Central government is adamant on conducting NEET and JEE exams," Baghel said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"The examination, which was to be held in May was deferred (due to the pandemic). Now, when the corona crisis is at its peak, it is not appropriate to conduct the examination.

"We are trying everything possible to ensure that the exams are not held during this period and postponed. We strongly oppose the Centre's move," he added.

Notably, Chhattisgarhs Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat is among ministers of six non-BJP ruled states, which moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated