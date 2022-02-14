Pandemic can end only when we eradicate the virus, say experts

Kang: Well, some years ago, before the pandemic, we were saying that non-communicable diseases are taking over the world and we don’t need to worry about communicable diseases as India has gone through an epidemiological transition. Cancer and cardiovascular diseases were more important than any infectious disease. But the reason the SARS CoV-2 was so much in the news as compared to other infectious disease was that all of society was susceptible and most other diseases we just “deal" with in India. We don’t see them highlighted among the rich or in urban diseases as they are easy to take off the front page. But SARS CoV-2 was different. So, going to business as usual means that we treat SARS CoV-2, maybe we define this as reasonably democratic virus until some countries could put in place measures to handle the disease better than the others. There is still vaccine inequity. So, the Denmark of the world with high level of immunizations can think about what they consider the acceptable level of hospitalizations and deaths and move forward. But other countries don’t have the luxury to be there yet.