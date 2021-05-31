Pandemic draws farmers, investors to agritech startups

Pune-based Agri10X, which offers a blockchain-enabled platform to connect farmers with buyers, is looking for an institutional funding round now. “From a business perspective, 2020 has proved to be lucky for us in terms of raising funds and we are already gunning for the pre-series round," CEO and co-founder Pankajj Ghode said. From being active in two states— Maharashtra and Bihar—the startup has expanded operations to six more states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the past 18 months. “We will soon expand our base to Dubai," he added.