Pandemic economic package could come under parliamentary panel scrutiny

The Rs20-trillion economic package, which the Centre announced last year to mitigate the impact of covid-19 pandemic on different sectors, is expected to come under the scrutiny of a parliamentary committee. Representatives of NITI Aayog will brief members of the standing committee on finance later this week.

While the standing committee is set to examine the long-term impact of covid-19 on the Indian economy on Wednesday, a detailed report would also be presented to the members about the impact of the pandemic on some of the leading economies in the world. It will be followed by a discussion.

“The agenda of the meeting is not only limited to the Indian economy but it will be a broad-based discussion about the impact of covid-19 on India and other major economies around the world. We are expecting a detailed presentation on the impact of covid-19 on some important sectors of the Indian economy, while comparing it with global impact on the sector," said a person in the know of the development.

As the parliamentary committee heads for a discussion on the status of Indian economy, opposition parties are gearing up to again raise the demand for direct cash transfers in the bank accounts of the financially weaker sections. The nationwide lockdown had triggered large-scale migration of workers and labourers and it is estimated that over 7 million people had returned to their villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“The demand for a stimulus for the poor, or some kind of direct cash transfer in the bank accounts of the poor has been a long-standing demand of the opposition parties, and this demand was particularly raised by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi several times. Opposition members would like to know why this demand was not met and also how has the package announced by Union government transformed the lives of the poor and marginalized," said a second member in the know of development.

Senior leaders of opposition are keen to understand the unemployment caused by covid-19 impact and also about people who have lost their jobs or means of daily livelihood. “The Union government should be able to tell us how many people lost their jobs, what the level of unemployment in the country is and how many people lost their means of livelihood," said one of the persons quoted above.

Members of the standing committee on finance are also keen to understand the steps being taken by the Union government to ensure that migrant workers who returned to their villages because of lockdown and after losing their jobs, return to work.

“We know that parties such as the Congress and some of the other opposition parties would talk about direct cash transfer, which has been the main demand of the opposition. It is for this reason that we want to understand from experts if people benefited from direct cash transfers in those countries where this was implemented. We are certain that such a step did not impact a large population of people but we would like to know the views of experts," said a third person in the know of the development.

This is the first meeting to discuss the economic impact of covid-19 that the standing committee on finance will hold. The meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, is on the subject of “long term impact of covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, trade flows and financial markets". The issue has been a key bone of contention with several opposition parties flagging that the Centre has not done enough to help poor and those from MSME sector to tide over its fallout.

“The idea is to discuss the long-term impact that the pandemic has had on trade flows, financial markets and the economy in general. Anecdotally, we know that almost all sectors have got affected but what we are expecting is that officials will give us some statistics on what the progress is in terms of the picking up of the economy in the past few months," a fourth member said requesting anonymity.

