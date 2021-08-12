Pandemic exposed lack of basic manufacturing in India, Jaishankar

“I am all for opening up," the minister said referring to unshackling the Indian economy in 1991. “But it should not be that we open up to the world in a way in which we hollow out sectors of our own economy, that our own businesses find it difficult to get a level playing field in our own country," the minister cautioned. “Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self reliant India was tailored to build “deep strengths," the minister said.