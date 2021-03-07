New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has released a report on the surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra which suggested that "COVID inappropriate behaviour" and enhanced aggregations due to recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season and crowded public transport are possible causes of the hike in coronavirus cases in the state.

"While the exact causes of the surge are not known - since laxity in COVID behaviour is not specific to the state - the possible factors are COVID inappropriate behaviour due to lack of fear of disease, pandemic fatigue; miss outs and super spreaders; and enhanced aggregations due to recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season and opening of schools and crowded public transport," the report said.

The Health Ministry's COVID management assessment report also suggested that the virus is spreading to hitherto unaffected areas and most cases are asymptomatic.

Talking about the vaccination process, the health ministry said, "the state desires that while Centre may indicate total numbers to be vaccinated, actual vaccination implementation may be left to state with more flexibility in vaccination, the inclusion of private hospitals, time flexibility, and even data management."

Maharashtra reported 10,216 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking total cases in the state to 21,98,399.

Meanwhile, a record 1,13,669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The number of people vaccinated so far in the state since January 16 has reached 17,44,724.

