Pandemic forces apartment size expansion by 5% in Navi Mumbai

Home sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed a rise of 10.39% year on year to 30,041 units in second half of 2020 and new launches saw a decline of 25.26% year on year to 26,904 units. The boom in residential sales can largely be attributed to the recent state government announcement of stamp duty reduction from 5-7% to 2-4% across various MMR regions effective for seven months from September 2020.