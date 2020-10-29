Pandemic has worsened gender inequality in India, says Oxfam

“In India, women’s contribution to the GDP is one of the lowest in the world at 17%," Dutta said in an online session to release the report. “Yet, if you look at the total amount of work done by women, it is much higher and contributes a lot more to the Indian economy. In China, women’s work contributes to 41% of the GDP," she said, adding that the figure was the same for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Sub-Saharan Africa too fared better than India at 39% with the world average at 37%, Dutta said. This seemed to be borne out by some recent government data relating to Permanent Account Number (PAN), a requirement for a host of financial transactions. This showed that women have a lot to catching up to do in terms of financial empowerment. According to information from the income tax department, only a third of the 435 million PAN cards issued so far belong to women.