Pandemic is not the time to recast welfare system: official

Somanathan was responding to suggestions from economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee that India should recast its welfare system. Banerjee said that although we are using the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as a short-term response to the pandemic, one should know that NREGA was not designed for offering an emergency response in a crisis. “I think we need to redesign the entire welfare system. That is another task. In the short run, the government should loosen purse strings," Banerjee said.