Pandemic-led buying to push online festive sales to touch $7bn GMV

“The pandemic is a first of its kind event and it would be very difficult to predict how it will pan out. But we expect strong retention of the consumers who have shifted to online for the first time, given that consumers are now used to seeing digital as a mainstream channel instead of an alternative to offline, and the shift is not just limited to commerce but across a wide spectrum of use cases including health, education and payments," said Ujjwal Chaudhry, Director, Redseer.