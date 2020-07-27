Pandemic may derail India’s goal of eradicating tuberculosis by ’25

While 914,000 TB cases were reported between January and June, 1.25 million cases came into light in the same period in 2019, representing a 26% fall in case notifications, showed government data. Private sector notifications have dipped by 106,729 cases, or 30%. Close to 340,000 TB patients were notified to the government during the nationwide lockdown from April to June, down 47.6% compared to April-June 2019, when 648,000 patients were notified. Private sector notifications dipped to 86,470 cases, compared to 186,000 in April-June 2019, the data showed.