Pandemic may trigger rise in corporate fraud, warn experts

According to Suveer Khanna, partner, forensic services, KPMG in India, frauds caused by employees in an organization are often influenced by greed or pressure while instances of misconduct by corporate borrowers that adversely affect lenders’ interests could be traced back to the credit crunch in the economy and the recession. “One circumstance where employee-driven fraud takes place is when incentives are linked to targets and financial performance. Among small companies, we have recently seen GST (goods and services tax)-related frauds coming to light. Strong internal controls will help unearthing frauds while preventing it will require more proactive approach involving an element of deterrence," said Khanna.